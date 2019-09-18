A Palestinian woman was shot dead by an Israeli force north of Jerusalem amid conflicting reports about the main reason behind the shooting.
According to local sources, a woman lost her way and approached a security checkpoint for the Israeli forces in Qalandiya village, located between Jerusalem and Ramallah, when she was shot in her leg.
The shooting was caught by a passerby’s cellphone camera.
However, other media sources reported that the woman was planning a stabbing attack against the Israeli guards at the checkpoint.
Later on, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the woman was dead due to her injury.
People who witnessed the incident confirmed that the woman was left heavily bleeding at the side of the road before she was transported to hospital in Jerusalem where she was declared dead.
Micky Rosenfeld, spokesman of Israeli police, told reporters that the woman approached the checkpoint at the vehicle passage, turning a deaf ear to calls to stop.
“She pulled a knife before shot in the leg”, he added.
Israeli police distributed a picture of a yellow-handled knife they claimed she had held.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.