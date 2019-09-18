A Palestinian woman was shot dead by an Israeli force north of Jerusalem amid conflicting reports about the main reason behind the shooting.

According to local sources, a woman lost her way and approached a security checkpoint for the Israeli forces in Qalandiya village, located between Jerusalem and Ramallah, when she was shot in her leg.

The shooting was caught by a passerby’s cellphone camera.

However, other media sources reported that the woman was planning a stabbing attack against the Israeli guards at the checkpoint.

Later on, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the woman was dead due to her injury.

People who witnessed the incident confirmed that the woman was left heavily bleeding at the side of the road before she was transported to hospital in Jerusalem where she was declared dead.

Micky Rosenfeld, spokesman of Israeli police, told reporters that the woman approached the checkpoint at the vehicle passage, turning a deaf ear to calls to stop.

“She pulled a knife before shot in the leg”, he added.

Israeli police distributed a picture of a yellow-handled knife they claimed she had held.

