BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – According to opposition media sources, seventeen (17) Free Syrian Army (FSA) linked militant groups that operate in the Golan region of Syria have arranged to dissolve themselves into a single formation.

The new entity has been named as Division 63 and will comprise some thirty officers of various ranks, experiences and capabilities.

The purpose of the restructuring is reported by opposition media to increase rebel efficiency in defending areas occupied by them, improve internal security and boost military cooperation in general.

The armed groups which have dissolved themselves into Division 63 have been identified as:

Osood al-Rahamn;

Fajr al-Sham;

Liwa Abu Dajana;

Jafaar al-Tayaar;

Ahrar al-Yarkouk;

al-Hazam fighters;

Liwa al-Rahman;

Shahada al-Janoub;

Liwa al-Shaheed;

Abdul Raheem fighters;

Special forces group (inghimasis); and

the Artillery division.